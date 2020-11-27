Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713740-0 or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713722-0 or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713728-1 or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mt. Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7 p.m.-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713736-0 or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7 p.m.-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713732-0 or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava cave that was known for being used to distill spirits during prohibition. After the tour, guests will go to a local distillery for a tasting flight and cocktail; starts Dec. 3; 1:30-5 p.m.; $115; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713743-0 or 541-389-8359.
Ongoing
Thrilla Cross 2020 — FTP or Bust: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; through Nov. 28; $15; Marvin's Ripper Course, Marvin's Garden Trail, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707704-2 or 541-388-0002.
I Like Pie 2020: Gather your quarantine pod and run or walk a 5K wherever and whenever you want, allowing for proper social distancing on your preferred course; through Nov. 29; $15 to $85; Bend; go.evvnt.com/710422-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 11/27
Turkey Trot: The 21st annual post-Thanksgiving run can be run/walked anytime over the weekend for as many miles as you want; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Nov. 29; registration required; Bend; go.evvnt.com/712913-1 or 541-383-7794.
Tuesday 12/1
Know Feliz — Lost Oregon Ski Areas: Explore the history of organized ski hill/areas in Oregon that are no longer, including places like the Little Alps, Tomahawk Ski Bowl, High Desert, Taft Mountain and more; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/712889-0 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday 12/3
CORK Thursday Run: A 3- to 5-mile group run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 people, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW. Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713746-0
