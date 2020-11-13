Daily Tours
Deschutes River Kayak Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696474-0 or 541-389-8359.
Lava Tube Tours: A guided tour of an area cave exploring the geology and cultural history of the system; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696471-0 or 541-389-8359.
Deschutes River Canoe Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1: p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696463-0 or 541-389-8359.
Brews and Views: A canoe tour along the Deschutes River will lead to a waterfall and short hike finishing with a local microbrew or root beer; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696467-0 or 541-389-8359.
Saturday 11/14
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-10 mile run. Limited to 25 participants. Social distancing required while running; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/705683-0
Sunday 11/15
Thrilla Cross 2020 — Mixed Bag of Treats: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; 12:01 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. through Nov. 21; $15; Phil's Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707678-1 or 541-388-0002.
Screw Your Shoes Night: The store will offer installations of running shoe screws to maintain traction on snow and ice; 4-6 p.m.; FootZone, 842 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/705662-0 or 541-317-3568.
Monday 11/16
2021 Wild Desert Calendar Virtual Exhibition: Stroll through a virtual gallery to see all of the unique and beautiful images of Oregon’s high desert landscapes and wildlife featured in ONDA's 2021 Wild Desert Calendar; 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 8; Bend; go.evvnt.com/707688-1 or 541-330-2638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.