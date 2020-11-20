Ongoing events
Thrilla Cross 2020 — Mixed Bag of Treats: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; through Nov. 21; $15; Phil's Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707678-1 or 541-388-0002.
2021 Wild Desert Calendar Virtual Exhibition: Stroll through a virtual gallery to see all of the unique and beautiful images of Oregon’s high desert landscapes and wildlife featured in ONDA's 2021 Wild Desert Calendar; through Jan. 8, 2021.; online; go.evvnt.com/707688-1 or 541-330-2638.
Sunday 11/22
Thrilla Cross 2020 — FTP or Bust: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; through Nov. 28; $15; Marvin's Ripper Course, Marvin's Garden Trail, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707704-2 or 541-388-0002.
Monday 11/23
I Like Pie 2020: Gather your quarantine pod and run or walk a 5K wherever and whenever you want, allowing for proper social distancing on your preferred course. Enter your times by Nov. 29; $15 to $85; Bend; go.evvnt.com/710422-1 or 541-350-4635.
