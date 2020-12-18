Crooked River — Currently, the river is only open to angling downstream from Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook but it is also the most stunning section of the river. The high cliffs tower over the river below creating cool patches to escape summer heat and where fish congregate. Currently fishermen and women may encounter bull trout on the end of their line as there is a volitional passage at Opal Springs. Anglers who hook the bull trout must release them unharmed to the river and report it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov.
Glass Butte — The rockhounding site is popular for digging out beautiful and varied pieces of obsidian. Formed nearly 5 million years ago several subsequent eruptions in the lowlands near the butte area produced the glassy rock flows. The gem quality rock can be tricky to get to as the road to the sites are unmaintained, get muddy when wet and are only recommended for 4x4 vehicles.
Lost Forest Research Area — The remote hidden forest east of Christmas Valley in Lake County is a gem for exploration. The stand of ancient ponderosa pine trees has survived from a cooler, wetter time and is now surrounded by the arid high desert and sand dunes. Stay on roads marked “open” unless traveling on foot.
