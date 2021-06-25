Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 6/25
Bend Trail Sessions: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $89; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794586-2 or 541-728-7878.
The “Oregon I Am” Beer Launch Happy Hour: The launch of a series of statewide virtual happy hours celebrating the Oregon landscape through the lens of beer. Crux Fermentation Project will kick it off with the launch of their new beer; 4:30-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/809095-1 or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 6/26
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794648-0
Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: The 31st annual celebration of wildflowers in Central Oregon and the pollinators who love them will include displays, garden tours, guided walks, talks and demonstrations, native plant sales and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/808986-1 or 541-593-4394.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794592-2 or 541-728-7878.
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794595-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 6/27
Riding Solo — Funner'er: Mountain bikers will have one week to upload their best time on the loop course using Funner and Tiddlywinks trails; through July 3; $25; Funner Trail, Funner Trail Funner Trail, Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/797247-1 or 541-241-7733.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794617-2 or 541-728-7878.
Pollinator Plant Giveaway: The Deschutes Land Trust and Bend Pollinator Pathway have teamed up and are giving away free milkweed and native pollinator-friendly plants; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Wild Birds Unlimited, 2680 NE Highway 20, Bend; eventbrite.com
Wednesday 6/30
Lookout Mountain Trail #804: Join educator and naturalist David Vick to learn how to teach yourself to identify wildflowers using the Peterson method; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; registration required; Lookout Mountain, meet-up will be at the U.S. Forest Service Building in Prineville, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; eventbrite.com
Metolius Bike Ride: Jen Zalewski will lead a 6-8 mile mellow bike ride through the preserve following singletracks and dirt roads and stopping to talk about many hidden qualities of the area; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/809096-1 or 541-330-0017.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794558-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794654-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 7/1
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794621-0
