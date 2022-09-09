FootZone Fall Training Group: Running Forward is a combo 5K-10K group that begins Saturday and meets Wednesdays and Saturdays for eight weeks; 8 a.m.; $120-$150; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Guided Forest Bathing: Experience the therapeutic practice of a guided forest bathing walk among lodgepole and ponderosa pines along the Deschutes River; 9:30 a.m.-noon.; $35; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; rootedpresence.com.
Hiking Through History: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop for a history hike at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Kalapuya Crest 100K: Offering a super scenic and diverse point-to-point 100K course and the only race to traverse the crest of the Oregon Cascade Mountains; 5 a.m.; Fee; Kalapuya Crest 100K, Highway 58, Oakridge; trailrunner.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Monday 9/12
Badminton Night: Beginners and experienced players welcome to play the game; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 Children 14 or younger play for free with parent; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 9/13
Girls AllRide Junior Shredder Five-week Camps: The Jr. Shredder five-week Camp is the foundation of the Girls AllRide program for girls ages 9-15; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; $225; The LOGE-Cog Wild Tours, 19221 SW Century Drive, Suite 161, Bend; ladiesallride.com.
Thursday 9/15
Understanding Water in the West: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Natasha Bellis for a deep, or shall we say shallow, dive into understanding water in arid climates; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
