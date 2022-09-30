Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Bill Mitchell for a bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at Aspen Hollow Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free; Aspen Hollow Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/1
Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Oregon Cancer Bikeout: Spend the day hitting the trails on two wheels, then kick back at LOGE Bend in the evening for a free concert; $30-$50; Wanoga Snow Park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; bikereg.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 10/2
Bigfoot 10K: This half-pavement, half-smooth, wide trail is a fun, fast and scenic course with nearly 500 feet of elevation loss over 10K; 9 a.m.; registration is required; starts at Cascade Lakes Welcome Center along Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org.
Wednesday 10/5
Happy Girls Run: Happy Girls embraces all women offering 5K, 10K and half-marathon races; 8 a.m.; $38-$100; Five Pine Lodge, 1021 E. Desperado Trail, Sisters; happygirlsrun.com or 541-549-5900.
