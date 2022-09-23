Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 9/24
Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Play Forever Mt. Bachelor Clean Up: Grab your sturdy hiking shoes, outdoor apparel, reusable mug (for coffee), and head up to the mountain to help collect litter on the slopes before the snow flies; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free must register in advance; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/25
Play Forever Mt. Bachelor Clean Up: Grab your sturdy hiking shoes, outdoor apparel, reusable mug (for coffee), and head up to the mountain to help us collect litter on the slopes before the snow flies; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Thursday 9/29
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.