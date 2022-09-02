Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 9/3
Bend Beer Run: Participants run along a 5K race loop enjoying the fine beer from local breweries along the way and finish with a tasting package at the 2022 Little Woody celebrating all things barrel-aged; Noon; $35 plus fees; Starts at The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/4
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
