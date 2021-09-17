Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 2-6 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 9/17
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Saturday 9/18
Bird Walk at Crooked River Wetlands: Join expert local birder Chuck Gates for a walk around the Prineville Crooked River Wetlands Complex to view resident and migrating birds. Everyone is welcome, please wear a face covering; 7:45-10 a.m.; free; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville or 541-280-4957.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set-up and body position, then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Kids’ Falling for Nature: The outing for kids ages 4-10 will explore fall colors and wildlife in the preserve; 1-3 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Boulder Brawl: Twelve world-class athletes, including Olympians Kyra Condie and Chris Cosser, will compete for a $20,000 prize as they try and reach the top of the climbing wall with the least amount of tries possible within four minutes; 4-10 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co.-Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10barreleastside or 541-241-7733.
