Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Peter Cooper for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-registration required; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 9/17
Campout For Public Lands: A celebration of the land that you love, the winding down of camping season and a chance to give back and have fun in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument; 10 a.m.; $125, need-based scholarships and gear are available.; Newberry Group Camp, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; discoveryourforest.org.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Discover Nature Festival: The Children’s Forest of Central Oregon presents this event celebrating the ways we all connect with nature and featuring arts and crafts, STEM activities, outdoor recreation, music, food and more; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; childrensforestco.org.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 9/18
JubelX Cyclocross Races: Races for beginners, juniors and category racers — and a free Kids' Cross race for those 8 and younger; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free for spectators, entry fees for racers; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-385-8606.
Yoga in the Garden: Join Dallas Bain, the owner and founder of Wildflower Yoga, for yoga flows in the garden; 8-9 a.m.; $20; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.