Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 2-6 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 9/10
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Vaux's Swifts — Bend's Best Aerial Acrobats: Learn about these small, winged acrobats and where to see them in Bend; 3-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Saturday 9/11
Timberjack Ultramarathon: Runners will race a 100K or 30K course through the forest, spectators will be kept to a minimum and starting areas will be spaced out. Subject to change due to air quality and COVID-19 precautions; 6 a.m.; $60-$145; Deschutes National Forest, Tiddlywinks Trailhead, Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Bend; ultrasignup.com
Can Chaser Cross Races: Part of the statewide Harvest Cyclocross series, this event features all-day races based on category. The singletrack course includes a mix of pavement, mud, sand, dirt, grass and obstacles riders will have to navigate, the person who does the most laps in the fastest time wins; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $35 adults, $15 juniors, advanced registration required; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mbsef.org or 541-548-2711.
Battle of the High Desert: Test yourself or team up for a series of strength and skills challenges as well as an obstacle course; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $70 for teams of two, $75 individual registration; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association (COSSA), 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; risechallengeevents.com or 541-241-8121.
AdvenChair Demo Days: Demo the all-terrain wheelchair on the mountain bike trails near the hotel; 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; free; LOGE Camp, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; advenchair.com
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set-up and body position, then skills in the afternoon, including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sunday 9/12
Free Youth Shooting Day: Offering assistance, instructions, and/or demonstrations in all disciplines. Develop your skills and get your family ready for hunting season; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Rod & Gun Club, 9020 U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; rrandgc.com
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills, then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skills; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal. Registration required; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Tuesday 9/14
Intro to the Art and Science of Wildlife Tracking: Join Oregon Natural Desert Association for an introductory exploration into the world of wildlife tracking with expert and educator Marcus Reynerson; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Oregon Natural Desert Association, Online, Bend; onda.org or 541-330-2638.
Wednesday 9/15
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Thursday 9/16
MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross: The annual racing series includes categories for several age and skill levels for 30-minute and 45-minute races. Advanced registration and OBRA membership required; 5:15-7 p.m.; $15 - $60 juniors (12-18), $25-$100 adults; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-385-3062.
