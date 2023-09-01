Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 9/1
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 9/2
Bend Beer Run: Participants run or walk along a 5K race loop enjoying the beer from local breweries along the way and finish with a tasting package at the 2023 Little Woody celebrating all things barrel-aged; noon; $40 plus fees; Starts at The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Geology Hike: Hike into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Outdoor Yoga Class: Yoga outside with the sun shining, the birds chirping and the river flowing by; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free, reservation required; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Women of the Dirt: Get out, cheer, shout and be a part of the electrifying atmosphere as you watch some of the most talented female riders conquer the trails; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free for spectators, $25 to participate; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 9/4
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 9/5
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 9/6
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary “Gus” Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
