Events
Friday 10/7
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at one of its newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a fall tour of Ochoco Preserve; 1 p.m.; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/8
Timberjack Ultramarathon: Experience Bend, the Trail Running Capital of North America; 6 a.m.; cost varies; Timberjack Ultramarathon, Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway, Bend; trailrunner.com.
Run for the Honey: The event features 5K and 10K races and a couple of 1-mile fun run/walks along with food, drinks, honey, pumpkins and more; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sun Life Farm, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Lastest Not Fastest: You don't have to be fast, just last in this challenge to run as many 4.5-mile trail loops through the High Desert near Bend as you can; 8 a.m.; Barr Road, Bend; trailrunner.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sixth Annual Sunriver Fungi Fest & Mushroom Show: Join Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and Central Oregon Mushroom Club for a special day dedicated to appreciating and understanding fungi; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10-$12, children under 4 are free.; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; fungifest.snco.org.
Sunday 10/9
Beat Beethoven's 5th: The 1-mile and 5K races benefitting the Central Oregon Symphony will be held; 10 a.m.; cost varies; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; secure.getmeregistered.com or 541-383-7700.
Hindman History Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a history wander around Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Full Moon Hike: Join Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead on a full moon exploration; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, located off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 10/11
Fall Color Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 10/12
Run and intro to Chinese medicine: Learn more about the practice of running and Chinese medicine practices, including acupuncture and Qi Gong; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; redjasperrunning.com.
