Fall Plaza Party: Check out what’s on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, fire pits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour of Ochoco Preserve; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 11/1
Bend Ale Trail Month: Grab your passport or get the app and explore the trails in Central Oregon while enjoying any one of the many craft beers from a local brewery; free; Visit Bend, 750 NW Lava Road Suite 160, Bend; visitbend.com/bend-ale-trail.
Wednesday 11/2
Downtown Bend — Intro to Winter Nordic Walking: Join the classroom instruction and optional 45-minute nordic walk outside with the instructor on nearby paved trails in Drake Park; 12:30-2 p.m.; free must register in advance; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Flight — Birds of Prey: Get a close view of birds and hear from a naturalist; 4-5 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Planting Party: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Thursday 11/3
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.