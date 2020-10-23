Events
Daily Tours
Volcano Tours: Explore the innards of an ancient volcano with short walks around Paulina Lake, Peak and Big Obsidian Flow with a professional guide; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/682632-0 or 541-389-8359.
Mt. Bachelor Mountain Biking Tour: The 6-hour tour includes rides on up to 35-miles of single track, lunch and a complimentary post-ride drink; price does not include bike rental; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $110; Cog Wild Bicycle Tours & Shuttles, 19221 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/682634-0 or 541-385-7002.
Deschutes River Kayak Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696474-0 or 541-389-8359.
Lava Tube Tours: A guided tour of an area cave exploring the geology and cultural history of the system; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696471-0 or 541-389-8359.
Deschutes River Canoe Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696463-0 or 541-389-8359.
Brews and Views: A canoe tour along the Deschutes River will lead to a waterfall and short hike finishing with a local microbrew or root beer; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696467-0 or 541-389-8359.
Saturday 10/24
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-10 mile group run in the Northwest Crossing area. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/698218-0
Hoodoo Season Pass & Rental Sale: Last chance to purchase a discounted season pass or a take-home season rental for equipment from the ski area; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399; Hoodoo Ski Area, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/698164-0 or 541-822-3799.
Sunday 10/25
10 Barrel Running Solo Series — Shut Up Legs!: A socially-distanced road and trail running race series race held over 4 weeks, with the weekly route set up Pilot Butte. Runners can enter their times online anytime over the course of the week; 12:01 a.m.- Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m.; $10; Bend; go.evvnt.com/693645-0
10 Barrel Riding Solo Series — Grip It ‘n Rip It!: A low-key socially-distanced cross country mountain bike stage race held over 4 weeks, with the weekly course on a 16.82-mile course racing on Ben’s to Marvin’s Gardens trails (counterclockwise). Cyclists can enter their time at any point over the course of the week; 12:01 a.m.- Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m.; $10; Bend; go.evvnt.com/693644-0
Tuesday 10/27
Think Wild Monthly Online Trivia Nights — Creatures of the Night: Test your knowledge of nocturnal creatures; 7-9 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/689811-0 or 541-933-5437.
Thursday 10/29
Peninsula Hike: Past, Present, and Future: A guided easy 3-mile hike along the Lower Crooked and Middle Deschutes river gorges exploring historic homestead remnants, wildlife guzzler, wildflowers and more; 8-11:30 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
