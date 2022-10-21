Planting Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/22
Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall to explore the 150-year-old Santiam Wagon Road; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Stroke Awareness Oregon's Walk-n-Wheel-athon: Whether you’re in a wheelchair, running in top-line shoes, or taking a casual walk, all endeavors help the organization bring awareness to stroke and provide financial support to its educational impact; 1-3 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; strokeawarenessoregon.org.
Monday 10/24
Planting Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Indian Ford Meadow Preserve.; 1-4 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 10/25
Planting Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Indian Ford Meadow Preserve.; 1-4 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 10/26
Wild Skills For Girls With Women Who Hike & She Jumps: Join SheJumps as it partners with Women Who Hike and Hydro Flask Women Rock, sharing the joy of hiking with girls ages 10-17; 3-5 p.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; visitbend.com or 541-389-7275.
Thursday 10/27
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore the Metolius River Preserve: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
