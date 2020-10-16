Daily Tours
Lava Tube Tours: A guided tour of an area cave exploring the geology and cultural history of the system; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696471-0 or 541-389-8359.
Deschutes River Canoe Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696463-0 or 541-389-8359.
Deschutes River Kayak Tours: The naturalist-guided tour will travel down calmer sections of the river with paddle guides explaining some of the history and hydrology of the waterway; 9 a.m.--1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $90 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696463-0 or 541-389-8359.
Brews and Views: A canoe tour along the Deschutes River will lead to a waterfall and short hike finishing with a local microbrew or root beer; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $65 for children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696467-0 or 541-389-8359.
Saturday 10/17
Rise Troops Challenge: Based on real military tasks and challenges, the race includes obstacles and challenges that are designed for any physical ability; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $60 to $75; Wanoga Snow Play Area, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695402-0
CORK Saturday Long Run: The weekly 5-10 mile run is limited to 25 participants and runners must maintain social distance; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/695478-0
Stock the Warming Shelters Wood Cutting Work Party: Volunteers will cut and split wood to stock the warming shelter at the snow park for the winter season. Masks required and social distancing will apply; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ray Benson Sno-Park, National Forest Development Road 2690, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/695456-0 or 503-569-5552.
Sunday 10/18
River Neighbors River Walk: Join Beaver Works/Think Wild experts for a free, family-friendly guided walk along the Deschutes River; 8-9 a.m.; registration required; Old Mill District, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696204-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.