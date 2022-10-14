Fall Colors Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 10/14
Know Ancient — Meadow Wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve: Get a historical perspective in this long-used meadow with Deschutes Land Trust; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects, the 4,500-acre Priday Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Salmon Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Megan Hill for a salmon walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 1-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Spring Creek, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 10/15
Introduction to Forest Bathing: A shorter version of a typical forest bathing walk, this intro session includes a guided sensory meditation and invitations to engage with nature and each other; 1-2:30 p.m.; $15; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 800-551-6949.
River + Fen Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 10/16
Trees of Central Oregon: Soak in the golden fall colors of the western larch and bracken fern as you learn about the diverse suite of trees in the region; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Thursday 10/20
Planting Party: Join the Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
