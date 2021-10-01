Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 10/1
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Wild & Scenic Film Festival: Join ONDA as they host a virtual, streamed-in-HD, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and share a collection of films that speak to environmental concerns and celebrate our planet; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Natural Desert Association, online, Bend; onda.org or 541-330-2638.
Saturday 10/2
Bird Walk at Crooked River Wetlands: Join expert local birder Chuck Gates at 7:45 a.m. for a walk around the Prineville Crooked River Wetlands Complex to view resident and migrating birds. Everyone is welcome, please wear a face covering; 7:45-10 a.m.; free; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville or 541-280-4957.
Nature Journaling: Kolby Kirk will lead a hike through the preserve as he discusses ways of seeing and recording the landscape, no experience necessary; 9 a.m.-noon; free registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Fall Colors Hike at Metolius Preserve: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jane Meissner for a fall colors hike at the Metolius Preserve. Registration is required. Masks are required; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free registration required; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Wednesday 10/6
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust for an outing to learn how to combine outdoor writing and sketching with your joy of exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 10/7
Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.