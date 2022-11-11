Events
Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary; see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80-plus), children younger than 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Daily
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and younger (root beer available for those younger than 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascade Mountains; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Sled Dog Rides with Oregon Trail of Dreams: Stay snug and warm in the sled while a team led by professional mushers take you on an adventure along snowy tree-lined trails near the slopes of Mount Bachelor; $100-$275, Advance reservations are required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Friday 11/11
Planting Party: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a fall planting party to help restore Ochoco Preserve; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Preserve, 3041 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 11/12
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a fall tour; 1 p.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 11/13
Fall Plaza Party: Check out what's on sale at the ski shop and then enjoy your favorite 10 Barrel beers, a live DJ, food hot off the grill, s’mores, firepits and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 11/15
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Join Michele McKay for a fall hike; 10 a.m.; free, must register to attend; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
