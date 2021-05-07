Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Ongoing
Big Butte Challenge: Hikers and runners will summit five buttes in Central Oregon, going at their own pace whenever their schedule allows using a GPS-enabled activity tracker to submit efforts before the deadline; through May 31; $60; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/752281-1 or 541-350-4635.
Friday 5/7
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend; go.evvnt.com/767662-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 5/8
Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve Hike: A Saturday morning birding adventure along the Middle Deschutes River at Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; registration required; Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve, Lower Bridge Way at Lower Bridge, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Mama + Baby Birds: Mary Yanalcanlin of the East Cascades Audubon Society will lead a bird walk for kids and their grown-up exploring the world of mama and baby birds. Outing subject to be canceled due to COVID condition; 9-11 a.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/777632-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774934-0
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/766508-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767666-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 5/9
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767667-2 or 541-728-7878.
Wednesday 5/12
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773527-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 5/13
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774931-0
Writers Writing — Introduction to Nature Journals: This is a virtual, interactive workshop. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link the day before. Explore new techniques and opportunities for incorporating the natural world into journals.; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/773457-1 or 541-312-1063.
