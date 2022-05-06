Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust Naturalist Guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person, $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Saturday 5/7
Crooked River Wetlands Complex Guided Bird Walks: Meet at the Wetlands pavilion for a guided bird walk; free; Crooked River Wetlands, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; facebook.com/crookedriverwetlands.
Oakridge-Westfir Tree Planting Festival: A two-day festival packed full of activities for kids and adults to enjoy; 11 a.m.; free, see website for daily schedule; At various location in Oakridge; OakridgeWestfirTreePlantingFestival.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Wanderlust Tours Cave Clean Up — Voluntourism: Join to help clean up some of our favorite caves in Central Oregon; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, transportation provided by Wanderlust; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Wildflower Hike: Soak up spring as you explore ancient juniper groves and search for spring wildflowers like phacelia, flax and balsamroot with guide David Miller; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 5/8
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spots; 8-10:30 a.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oakridge-Westfir Tree Planting Festival: A two-day festival packed full of activities for kids and adults to enjoy; 9 a.m.; free, see website for daily schedule; At various locations in Oakridge; OakridgeWestfirTreePlantingFestival.com.
Tuesday 5/10
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike along the Summit Loop Trail at Smith Rock State Park; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Smith Rock State Park, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Skeleton Cave Tour with Wanderlust Tours: Explore a gated cave on a guided tour; 9 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Thursday 5/12
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
