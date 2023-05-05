Events
Daily
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 5/5
Wildflower Hike: Explore the native wildflowers that dot the canyon walls as you hike up to a scenic overlook with views of the canyon carved by Trout Creek; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 5/6
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Duke Tufty, and Merrill Maiano for a bird walk at one of our newest conservation projects, Paulina Creek Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 5/7
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Duke Tufty, and Merrill Maiano for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 8-11 a.m.; free registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
SunRiver Swim Run: The swimming and running race will explore the amazing water, rolling forests, and lava beds around the Deschutes River; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $75 per person; SunRiver Marina, 17400 Deschutes Road, Sunriver; bendracing.com or 541-227-3953.
Monday 5/8
May 2023 Walk + Roll Challenge: Grab your bike, shoes, and sunglasses for an active commute. Log your walk or roll trips on Get There Oregon between for your chance to win prizes from Commute Options; free; Commute Options, Bend; commuteoptions.org or 541-408-6111.
Tuesday 5/9
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust, Kara Jakse, and Coleen Pidgeon for a bird walk at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow; 8-10 a.m.; free, registration is required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a spring tour; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Wednesday 5/10
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Restoration Tour: Explore the meadows and canyon carved by Trout Creek as you learn more about the Land Trust's efforts to restore juniper forests, native plant communities and Trout Creek; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Thursday 5/11
Plant Hike: Explore the transition zone where wet westside and dry eastside plants converge in the mixed conifer forest; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.