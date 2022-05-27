Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 5/27
Birding and Sense of Place: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Ben Ward for a bird walk; 10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Santiam Wagon Road Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall to explore the 150-year old Santiam Wagon Road; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/28
Board, Bike, Brew: Boarding, Biking and drinking Brews all in the same weekend to celebrate another great winter season in the books; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
The Color Run: The Ten Friends 5K Color Run is a fun, non-competitive event with several stations along the 3.1 mile course where people, if they choose, can have non-toxic, colored dye thrown on them; 10 a.m.; $15 adults, $12 youth; Pacific Crest Middle School, 3030 NW Elwood Lane, Bend; shsinteract5k.org.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for an update on the Whychus Creek restoration at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 5/29
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; noon-3 p.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga: Experience the wonderful feeling of yoga in the beautiful outdoors as you move together while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free, pre-register; Old Mill District — Free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sisters Stampede: This annual mountain bike race draws a maximum allowed by a permit of 500 riders and features the Peterson Ridge Trail System; 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; registration closed; Peterson Ridge Trail System, Sisters; mudslingerevents.com.
WWOLF: Lend a hand to small farmers while learning about the true nature of local food; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; DD Ranch, 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-7388.
Thursday 6/2
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45, registration open; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Amanda Egertson; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
