Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $110 per person (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 5/20
Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Amanda Egertson; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30, pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 5/21
2022 Happy Girls Bend: Grab your bestie and take in the beauty of Central Oregon as you run a 5K, 10K or half-marathon; 8 a.m.; $40-$100; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; happygirlsrun.com.
Birding for Breakfast: The museum grounds host a diverse population of migrating songbirds. Go before the Museum opens to experience the serene pleasure of strolling for sparrows; 7-9 a.m.; $15; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Predators of Central Oregon: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson to learn about the many wildlife species that can be found in Central Oregon as you hike Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, located off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for an update on the Whychus Creek restoration; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 5/22
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 8-10 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday 5/25
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jen Zalewski for a tour of one of its newest conservation projects, the 4,500-acre Priday Ranch; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Priday Ranch, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 5/26
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geology and hydrology of the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
