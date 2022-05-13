Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $110 per person (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 5/13
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon High Desert and Cascade Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; At various trails near Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a tour of the Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; free, must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 5/14
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon High Desert and Cascade Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; various trails near Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle: The multisport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend’s Old Mill District; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; $75-$105 to register to participate; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; pppbend.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 5/15
Cascade Gravel Grinder: Three days of road and trail riding through the Central Oregon High Desert and Cascade Range; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $60-$270 to register to participate; at various trails, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; oregongravelgrinder.com
Plant Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a walk to learn about the plants of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for a wildflower hike around Coffer Ranch, a conserved, private ranch outside of Prineville; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Coffer Ranch, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Monday 5/16
Badminton Night: Join a group of people who enjoy playing badminton each Monday evening outside; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park, 1310 NE Highway 20, Bend; 503-720-8605.
Wednesday 5/18
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Thursday 5/26
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geology and hydrology of the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
