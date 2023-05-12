Events
Daily
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 5/12
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary "Gus" Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 5/13
Mama + Baby Birds: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mary Yanalcanlin of East Cascades Audubon Society for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Pole Pedal Paddle: Multsport race with alpine, nordic, cycle, run, paddle, sprint to finish; the all-day event starts at Mt. Bachelor, ends in The Old Mill; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $75-$115, free to watch; Mt. Bachelor to Bend, Bend; pppbend.com or 541-388-0002.
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a spring tour of Priday Ranch; 1-3 p.m.; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 5/17
Back on (Single) Track: Join Dr. Tim Gross, PT, DPT, MTC of Basecamp Physical Therapy for a free hour-long, interactive workshop about mountain, gravel and road biking; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Webcyclery, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; webcyclery.com or 541-598-6492.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
