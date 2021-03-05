Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713740-0 or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713722-0 or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713728-1 or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713736-0 or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713732-0 or 541-389-8359.
Ice skating rink hours
The Pavillion: Public skating by reservation only. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Seventh Mountain Resort: Reservations required. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 20 minutes every two hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 adults, $12 children 7 to 18, $5 children 6 and under, $5 discount for bringing your own skates; Seventh Mountain Resort Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating or 877-765-1501.
Sunriver Village: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run two hours long every three hours noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $11 children 5 to 12, $3 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunrivervillagefun.com/sunriver-ice-skating or 541-593-5948.
Friday 3/5
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; streaming through March 8; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742459-2 or 541-385-6908.
Saturday 3/6
Spey Casting: An on-water spey casting workshop will be held. Bring your own rod or use a demo. Boots and waders suggested, coffee provided; 8-9:30 a.m.; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723261-0 or 541-678-5633.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5- to 8-mile group run will take place. Runners must maintain social distancing while running and masks must be worn inside any building. Limited to 25 participants; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/746344-0
Sunday 3/7
Mastondon 10ish Mile Trail Run: The annual run through the Maston trail system will take place with runners starting the race every 15 seconds to ensure distance. Masks are required; 9 a.m.-noon; $50; Maston Trail System, 20275 Newcomb Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/745607-1 or 541-359-4199.
Tuesday 3/9
Know Wild — Wolves in the West: Learn about the wolf's natural history, biology, and society and its history of eradication up to today's current management programs; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745501-1 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday 3/11
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3- to 5-mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut- Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/747359-0
Know Wild — Wildflowers of Oregon: Take a wildflower journey across Oregon with author Damian Fagan; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/745522-0 or 541-312-1032.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.