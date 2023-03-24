Events
Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary; see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80-plus), children younger than 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Seventh Mountain Resort: Reservations required. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 30 minutes every two hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 adults, online, $12 children 7 to 18, online, $3 discount for bringing your own skates; Seventh Mountain Resort Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating or 877-765-1501.
Sunriver Village: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 15 minutes every two hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; $16 adults, $12 children 5 to 12, $4 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; or 541-593-5948.
Daily
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and younger (root beer available for those younger than 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Sled Dog Rides with Oregon Trail of Dreams: Stay snug and warm in the sled while a team led by professional mushers take you on an adventure along snowy tree-lined trails near the slopes of Mount Bachelor; $100-$275, advance reservations are required; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Winter Wandering: Explore the natural beauty of Deschutes Land Trust preserves this winter at your own pace; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 3/24
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 3/25
Rodeo Day: Enjoy free chili, ride the bull and enjoy the spirit of the West at one of the oldest ski areas in the Northwest; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Tactics Ride Day: Go shred Hoodoo on a free demo of the latest boards and bindings from top brands; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; 541-822-3799.
Wednesday 3/29
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
