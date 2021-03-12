Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713740-0 or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mt. Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713722-0 or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe to a spot in the Deschutes National Forest and sip some locally crafted beers or root beer for those under 21; 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713728-1 or 541-389-8359.
Bonfire Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour near Mount Bachelor out to a small bonfire where snowshoes will be treated to hot libations and a dessert; 7-11 p.m.; $110; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713736-0 or 541-389-8359.
Moonlight & Starlight Snowshoes Tours: A guided tour on snowshoes in the Cascade Lakes area under the stars; 7-11 p.m.; $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/713732-0 or 541-389-8359.
Ice skating rink hours
The Pavillion: Public skating by reservation only. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Seventh Mountain Resort: Reservations required. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 20 minutes every two hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 adults, $12 children 7 to 18, $5 children 6 and under, $5 discount for bringing your own skates; Seventh Mountain Resort Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating or 877-765-1501.
Sunriver Village: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run two hours long every three hours noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $11 children 5 to 12, $3 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunrivervillagefun.com/sunriver-ice-skating or 541-593-5948.
Friday 3/12
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; 12-8 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749221-2 or 503-246-8291.
Saturday 3/13
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-8 mile group run will take place. Runners must maintain social distancing while running and masks must be worn inside any building. Limited to 25 participants; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/749775-0
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749222-2 or 503-246-8291.
Sunday 3/14
Central Oregon Sportsmen's Show: The annual outdoor sports and recreation exhibition will be held and include seminars, local and regional business and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5 to $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/749226-2 or 503-246-8291.
Tuesday 3/16
Beginning Birding: Learn what tools you might need, what parts of the bird to look at, and where you might want to go to get started; streaming online; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/749732-1 or 541-330-0017.
Know Wild — Pollinator Pathway & Native Bees of Central Oregon: Learn how you can help pollinators this spring and get acquainted with native bees in this two-part presentation with Basey Klopp and Toni Stephan; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/749182-0 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 3/17
March Nature Night — Restoration and Reciprocity: This talk with Dr. Robin Kimmerer explores the ecological and ethical imperatives of healing the damage done to our land and waters; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; Bend; go.evvnt.com/749733-1 or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 3/18
CORK Thursday Run: The weekly 3-5 mile run will take place. Runners must maintain social distance on the route and wear masks when entering any indoor space. Limited to 25 participants; 6-8 p.m.; Crosscut Warming Hut No.5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/747360-0
