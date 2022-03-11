Events
Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80-plus); children under 3 with a paying adult are free; $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Seventh Mountain Resort: Reservations required. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 20 minutes every two hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15 adults, $12 children, 7 to 18, $5 children 6 and under, $5 discount for bringing your own skates; Seventh Mountain Resort Ice Rink, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating or 877-765-1501.
Sunriver Village: Reservations required for all skaters. Open skating sessions run 1 hour and 15 minutes every two hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $11 children 5 to 12, $3 discount if you have your own skates; Sunriver Village Ice Rink, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; 541-593-5948.
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascade Mountains; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Sled Dog Rides with Oregon Trail of Dreams: Stay snug and warm in the sled while a team led by professional mushers takes you on an adventure along snowy tree-lined trails near the slopes of Mt. Bachelor; $100-$27; Advance reservations are required; Mt. Bachelor ski area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 3/12
Hoodoo Viking Fest: Grab your free-heel skis and get ready for a fun-filled day of lessons, stories and Nordic culture; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
Hoodoo’s Viking Fest — Presented by Sons of Norway and Ski Bums Garage Media Partner: Grab your free-heel skis and get ready for a fun-filled day of lessons, stories and Nordic culture; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
OAS Ski For All: Join Oregon Adaptive Sports for their fifth annual Ski For All; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Snowshoe Tours: 90-minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by U.S. Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 3/13
Hot Chocolate Run: Bring your kids, your friends and your well-behaved dogs for an out-and-back run along the Deschutes River Trail and then enjoy complimentary hot chocolate or coffee and snacks while you warm up outside; 10-11 a.m.; free; The Commons Cafe, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com
Snowshoe Tours: 90 minute Snowshoe Tours are offered by US Forest Service Naturalists with gear provided; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 800-829-2442.
Wednesday 3/16
Free Ice Skating for Kids: Join Camp Fire to celebrate Absolutely Incredible Kid Day with an afternoon of free ice skating for all kids at The Pavilion; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-389-7588.
Thursday 3/17
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run on the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks ; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com or 541-306-6689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.