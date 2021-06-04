Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 6/4
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794567-1 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 6/5
Crooked River National Grassland Nest Box Trail Hike: On this easy 2-mile hike, we will monitor eight bluebirds and two kestrel nest boxes. We may see nests, eggs, and nestlings; 7:30-11 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794622-0
Kids' Bird Walk: Mary Yanalcanlin of the East Cascades Audubon Society will lead kids 4-10 with a grown-up through the preserve exploring bird habitats and more; 9-11 a.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793328-1 or 541-330-0017.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794570-1 or 541-728-7878.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794573-1 or 541-728-7878.
The Crux Fermentation Experience at Smith Rock: Departing from the Bend brewery the guided hike will examine the wildlife, geology, agriculture, water and rock of the state park while sipping on Crux's Gypsy Coolship, brewed in the open air; 1:30-6:30 p.m.; $165; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793307-1 or 541-389-8359.
Sunday 6/6
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794598-1 or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 6/8
Whychus Canyon Preserve: Enjoy hiking through this 930-acre Preserve along the Whychus Creek. Wildflowers will be abundant so be sure to bring your native plant book; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, 69899 Goodrich Road, Sisters; eventbrite.com
Wednesday 6/9
Nature’s Best Hope: Join Dr. Doug Tallamy, entomologist and author will discuss the essential roles insects play and describe the simple changes we must make to keep insects on the ground, in the air and on our plants; noon-1:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/790451-0 or 541-382-4754.
American Sign Language on the Trail: Cara Frank will teach a virtual class in learning some common nature words through ASL. Suitable for all ages; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/793334-1 or 541-330-0017.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794554-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773535-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 6/10
Medicinal/Useful Plants and Evidence of the Past: A moderate, guided, scenic hike down from Shelf Court discovering the hidden treasures flourishing in the Middle Deschutes Canyon; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Southwest Shelf Court, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794618-0
