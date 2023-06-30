Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/30
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike to Alder Springs and the confluence of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Alder Springs, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Riverside Yoga + Wine Event: Feel good, get centered and move mindfully at this yoga event; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/1
Geology Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geologic past of the Metolius; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Outdoor Yoga Class: Yoga outside with the sun shining, the birds chirping and the river flowing by; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free reservation required; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Sunday 7/2
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/3
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 7/5
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: Join for a 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; 541-323-0964.
Thursday 7/6
Plant Hike: Explore the transition zone where wet west side and dry east side plants converge in the mixed conifer forest; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
