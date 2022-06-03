Events
Daily tours
Spring Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 1 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/3
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Forest Bathing: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle Abbey for a slow wander that will have you experiencing the Metolius Preserve with all of your senses; 9 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Saturday 6/4
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and woodpecker/birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
The Bend Beer Chase: A six-person running relay spanning approximately 55 miles over one epic day; 9 a.m.; $225-$750 must register in advance; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-241-7733.
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spots; 8-10 a.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Broken/Vista Trail Runs: The Broken/Vista Trail Half & Marathon features a stunningly beautiful course winding through the Deschutes National Forest from the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park just outside Bend; 7 a.m.; Cost varies; Broken/Vista Trail Runs, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; trailrunner.com/event/broken-vista-trail-runs.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be at home in Vince Genna stadium playing the Wenatchee Applesox; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon Storm Football: Support the local High Desert Storm team as they play the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks; 7 p.m.; $26-$75; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 6/5
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be at home in Vince Genna stadium playing the Wenatchee Applesox; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Swing Fore String: Directly benefiting Sunriver Music Festival, golfing buddies come together on Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Course for an afternoon of games, raffles, mulligans, music and golf; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $165 per person; Sunriver Resort-Woodland Golf Course, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1000.
Wednesday 6/8
River + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org
Sisters Rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 6:30-10 p.m.; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com.
