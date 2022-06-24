Events
Thursday 6/23
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; oregontrailgravelgrinder.com.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 6/24
2022 USPSA Oregon State Championship: Three-day state championship competitive handgun shooting match; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; $145; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association, 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; uspsa.org.
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of unique wellness offerings including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a market; 1:30-8 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; oregontrailgravelgrinder.com.
Saturday 6/25
2022 USPSA Oregon State Championship: Three-day state championship competitive handgun shooting match; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; $145; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association, 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; uspsa.org.
32nd Annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: Celebrate the diversity of wildflowers in Oregon and the pollinators who love them with fun activities for the whole family, including wildflower displays, guided tours, education talks, crafts, plant sales and local vendors; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Bend Pride 5K Run: The event, in association with the Central Oregon Pride Festival, starts with the Pride 5K Fun Run/Walk, followed by the Drag Dash, an awards ceremony and ends with a raffle; 8 a.m.-noon; $20; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; givesignup.org.
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of unique wellness offerings including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a market; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Charity Estate Sale — Freedom For Great Apes: Freedom For Great Apes is hosting the large estate sale with over 5,000 items, all proceeds support the local animal sanctuary, home to six rescued chimpanzees.; free, 65525 Gerking Market Road, Bend; freedomforgreatapes.org or 541-261-5009.
Fir Trail Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for an early summer walk at one of the nonprofit’s flagship preserves — the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Intermediate Mountain Bike Ride: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson for a 6- to 8-mile intermediate mountain bike ride at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; oregontrailgravelgrinder.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 6/26
2022 USPSA Oregon State Championship: Three-day state championship competitive handgun shooting match; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; $145; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association, 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; uspsa.org.
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of wellness offerings, including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a Mountain Air Market; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Charity Estate Sale — Freedom For Great Apes: Freedom For Great Apes is hosting the large estate sale with over 5,000 items, all proceeds support the local animal sanctuary, home to six rescued chimpanzees.; free, 65525 Gerking Market Road, Bend; freedomforgreatapes.org or 541-261-5009.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; oregontrailgravelgrinder.com.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 6/28
Paddle + Pint: The beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure and post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/29
Bird of Prey Encounter with Sunriver Nature Center: Get a close view of birds and hear from a Sunriver Nature Center naturalist; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes BrewPub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Geology Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geologic past of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 6/30
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike to Alder Springs and the confluence of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Alder Springs, Terrebonne; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
