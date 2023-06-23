Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/23
Geology Hike: Hike down into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 6/24
33rd Annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: This festival showcases the diversity of flowering plants found throughout Central Oregon as well as vendors and partners who work with flowers or native pollinators; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $12 adult $10 child ages 4-12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
5k Beer Run: A 5K-ish, fun run/walk event that starts and ends at the taproom; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $35; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Bend Pride In The Park & Be Gay 3K: The 3K will start in Bend favorite Drake Park and loop around finishing back in the park where the entire Pride Festival will be happening; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Pride event free, 3K registration fee $25; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; queersocialclub.com.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Mountain Bike Ride: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary "Gus" Gustafson for a 6- to 8-mile intermediate mountain bike ride; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga on the Pond: Join local yoga instructor Kayla Heuton for an energetic vinyasa class overlooking Mirror Pond; 10 a.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday 6/25
Queer In Nature Forest Bathing: An alternative to traditionally loud queer spaces, this forest-bathing walk for the LGBTQIA2S+ community is for those looking for space to recharge, rest and reconnect with fellow queer folx; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy an evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 6/26
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 6/28
Fire + Ice Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
