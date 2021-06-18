Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 6/18
Scout Camp Wildflower Hike: The guided hike will take participants down the river canyon exploring wildflowers along the trail; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Scout Camp Trailhead, SW Scout Camp Trail Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794583-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 6/19
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794647-0
The Best of Both: The mountain bike race will follow both off-road gravel and single track then tackle paved road sections for a total of 87 miles of riding. Both solo and team relay races offered; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $125 to $170; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803456-0 or 949-230-1182.
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes, Metolius Preserve: Bring the kids and join Susan Prince for a day of nature exploration; 9:30 a.m.-noon; registration required; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; go.evvnt.com/799352-1 or 541-330-0017.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794590-2 or 541-728-7878.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794593-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 6/20
Riding Solo — Giddy Up!: Mountain bikers will have one week to post their best time on the 9.93-mile clockwise course at the trail east of Bend; throug June 26; $25; Horse Butte Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/797236-1 or 541-241-7733.
The Mixed Surface Showdown: A 24-mile mountain bike race that combines dirt, gravel, sandy dual-track, fast and firm single-track and natural obstacles; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $40; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/803459-0 or 949-230-1182.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794615-2 or 541-728-7878.
Father's Day Fly Fishing at the Vineyard: Fly-fish at the vineyard's pond for Father's Day. Sign up for a half-hour slot, limited to five students per session; 12-4 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/767272-2 or 541-526-5075.
Monday 6/21
Nature Sketching: Kathleen Riopelle will lead a class through the preserve on tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; 5:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Willow Springs Preserve, Camp Polk Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/803573-1 or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday 6/23
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794652-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 6/24
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794620-0
