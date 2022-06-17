Events
Daily tours
Summer Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/17
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will play at home in Vince Genna Stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Geology Hike: Explore basalt flows, tuff created by volcanic ash, and landslide deposits, all while hiking from the rim of the canyon carved by Whychus Creek down to creek-side meadows; 6-8 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 6/18
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
McKenzie River Trail Run: Welcome to the home of the McKenzie River Trail Run, Oregon’s oldest ultramarathon, run annually since 1988; 7 a.m.; McKenzie River Trail Run, Carmen Reservoir, Sisters; mrtr.org.
Old Cascadia: These majestic trail races will take you to some of the oldest summits in Oregon for an unforgettable race experience; 6 a.m.; Old Cascadia, Lava Lake, Foster; alpinerunning.co/old-cascadia.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 6/19
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Monday 6/20
Summer Solstice Tree Yoga: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Maret Pajutee for a meditative evening at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow Preserve to celebrate the summer solstice; 7-8:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday 6/22
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; breakawaypromotions.com.
Pride Paddle Party: Put on your best costume and get ready to paddle, dance and laugh under the stars; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; $110 per person; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; wanderlusttours.com.
Thursday 6/23
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; breakawaypromotions.com.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brewpub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
