Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/16
Geology hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay at the end of the day for a geology hike at one of our newest conservation project; 6-8 p.m.; free full, join waitlist; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Pacific Crest Sports Endurance Festival: This event has something for everyone including the Pilot Butte Challenge, Beastman 70.3, Olympic and sprint distance triathlon/duathlon/aquabike, marathon, half-marathon, 5K/10K & kids races; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $35-$310; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; whyracingevents.com.
Saturday 6/17
Birding by Ear: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spot; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; full, join waitlist; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Broken/Vista Trail Runs: The Broken/Vista 50K and trail half features a stunningly beautiful course winding through the Deschutes National Forest from the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park.; 7 a.m.; cost varies; Broken/Vista Trail Runs, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; trailrunner.com.
Edible Adventure School — Nature Walk with Local Author: Join LeeAnn Kriegh for a nature walk and learn about the diversity of this ecosystem, ID plants, animals, birds and other wonders of nature together; 9 a.m.-noon; $10 hike only, $25 signed book + hike; Deschutes National Forest, TBA, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Pacific Crest Sports Endurance Festival: This event has something for everyone including the Pilot Butte Challenge, Beastman 70.3, Olympic and sprint distance triathlon/duathlon/aquabike, marathon, half-marathon, 5K/10K & kids races; 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; $35-$310; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St,, Bend; whyracingevents.com.
Priday Ranch Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a spring tour of Priday Ranch; 1-3 p.m.; free, registration is required; Priday Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 6/18
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Laurie Hildebrandt for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon’s birding hot spots; 9-11:30 a.m.; full, join waitlist; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tour of Newberry Caldera with Wanderlust Tours: Explore one of Central Oregon’s defining features — the Newberry Caldera.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-312-1090.
Pacific Crest Sports Endurance Festival: This event has something for everyone including the Pilot Butte Challenge, Beastman 70.3, Olympic and sprint distance triathlon/duathlon/aquabike, marathon, half-marathon, 5K/10K & kids races; 7 a.m.; $35-$310; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; whyracingevents.com.
Monday 6/19
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with its Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Tuesday 6/20
Tree Yoga: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Maret Pajutee for a meditative evening at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 7-8:30 p.m.; full, join waitlist; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 6/21
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Summer Solstice Forest Bathing: Take this time for yourself to relax, connect deeply to nature, bathe in the energy of the sun and the healing atmosphere of the forest; 6-8 p.m.; $35; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.