Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 6/11
Steelhead Falls Wildflowers: This 4-hour hike will focus on native plants, including summer wildflowers; 8 a.m.-noon; registration required; Steelhead Falls Trailhead, River Road, Crooked River Ranch; eventbrite.com
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $90; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794581-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 6/12
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794646-0
Knapweed Removal Project: Help the Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area remove the weed from riparian areas along the Middle Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; 71170 NW Lower Bridge Way, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794587-2 or 541-728-7878.
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794577-1 or 541-728-7878.
5K Walk/Run at Faith Hope & Charity: The 5K through the vineyard will benefit the Giving Plate; 3-6 p.m.; $35; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/753892-1 or 916-254-8728.
Sunday 6/13
Riding Solo — The Volume Goes to 11: The second week in a series of bike races, participants will have one week to post their best time on the 11.06-mile loop counterclockwise riding Ben’s Trail, Voodoo, Phil’s, KGB and Marvin’s Garden; through June 19; $25; Ben’s Trail, Ben’s Trail, Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/797232-1 or 541-241-7733.
FootZone Dirty Half Marathon: The annual half marathon through the forest will feature food, music and more at the finish line; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $70; Phil’s Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738135-1 or 541-317-3568.
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794613-2 or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 6/15
Crooked River Wetlands Birding: A guided walk through the city park and an opportunity to learn about Central Oregon birds at the wetlands; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Crooked River Wetlands Complex, 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville; eventbrite.com
Wednesday 6/16
Willow Springs Restoration: Land Trust restoration specialist Jason Grant and Mathias Perel from the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council will give an overview of the upcoming restoration project at the preserve; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797364-1 or 541-330-0017.
Mountain Bike Ride, Metolius Preserve: Jan Zalewski will lead a 6-8 mile beginner/intermediate ride through the preserve following singletracks and dirt roads, stopping along the way to explore the wildlife and plant life there; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798333-1 or 541-330-0017.
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794555-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/794651-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 6/17
Plein Air Watercolor Painting: Kathleen Riopelle will lead the outing to the preserve where participants will learn how to use watercolors responsibly outdoors as well as basic tips and techniques for plein air painting; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700-69714 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/798339-1 or 541-330-0017.
Beginning Birding with Chuck Gates: Get the basics of birdwatching with former board member of the Oregon Birding Association and founding member of the East Cascades Audubon Society in Bend; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/797156-1 or 541-312-1032.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW. Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/794619-0
Books in Common NW — ‘Homewaters’ and ‘Rooted’: Naturalist writers David B. Williams and Lyanada Lynn will discuss their new books on the cultural and natural history of the waters of Washington state; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/798363-1 or 541-549-0866.
