Events
Daily tours
Summer Paddling: Soak up the pre-summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade Lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $110 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $100 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 6/10
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Learn more about the Preserve and the Land Trust’s vision for healthy streams, flourishing native plants and wildlife, and new connections for the community; 9-11 a.m.; free must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Roller Pride Dance & Skate Party: With the disco ball spinning, enjoy a live DJ for the best of beats, the option to skate or dance, fire pits, drag queens and more; 7:30-10 p.m.; $10 per person with skate rentals; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7588.
Saturday 6/11
Dirty Half Marathon: The course is a 13.1-mile loop in the Phil’s Trail area just west of Bend; 7-11 a.m.; $90; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Sunday 6/12
Wildflower Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a wildflower walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Spring Creek, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tuesday 6/14
Exploring Nature with American Sign Language: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Cara Frank for a family-friendly nature walk in American Sign Language; 1-3 p.m.; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday 6/15
River + Wildflower Hike: Enjoy spring wildflowers while you explore the area’s mixed pine, cedar, and spruce forest and discuss biodiversity and the east-west Cascades transition; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 6/16
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.