Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65-$90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 7/9
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Saturday 7/10
Tour des Chutes: Tour des Chutes is a multi-distance cycling and run/walk event that raises funds to support children and adults with cancer in Central Oregon.; 6 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tour des Chutes, 2843 NW Lolo Dr., Bend; tourdeschutes.org
Deschutes Dash: The 16th annual multisport event features a triathlon, duathlon and 10K and 5K running events; 6 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration is closed; Wickiup Reservoir, Forest Road 42, La Pine; deschutesdash.com
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10, registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
Sunday 7/11
Outdoor Hike at South Canyon Loop: A 3.1 mile guided hike along the Deschutes River Trail for all skill levels; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Riverbend Park, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Tuesday 7/13
Birding Field Trip at Hatfield Lake: The group will walk around the levees to view birds (up to a mile walk on flat terrain). Participants should have a pair of binoculars, bird field guide, appropriate clothing and water and a snack; 7:30-10 a.m.; Free; Hatfield Pond, 22395 McGrath Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Kids On the Move — Redmond: Join the OSU-Extension Service and Children's Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, physical activity and nutrition for ages 0-5 with family; 10-11 a.m.; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com
Wednesday 7/14
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Thursday 7/15
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group run along the river trail will take place; 6-8 p.m.; free; zPizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Suite 110, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
