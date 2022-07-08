Events
Friday 7/8
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge: Three-day stage race festival with each day featuring a different trail and different mountain; 8 a.m.; register online; Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge; oakridgetriplesummitchallenge.com.
Saturday 7/9
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
SOAR Activity Day: Join for a day of wellness, sport and outdoor activities for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; free; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; destinationrehab.org or 541-389-7588.
WWOLF Day: A community program of Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit with the goal of lending a hand to small farmers while educating the community about the true nature of local food; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Deschutes Canyon Garlic, 65701 Twin Bridges Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-719-8024.
Sunday 7/10
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/11
Bird Watching at Sawyer Park: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 8-10 a.m.; must register before July 9 online; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 7/12
Building the Future of Ochoco Preserve: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a virtual update on the Land Trust’s Ochoco Preserve Project in Prineville; 12 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-312-1070.
Paddle + Pint: Each Tuesday, the beer club brings outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure and post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 7/13
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpup, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 7/14
Introduction to Nordic Walking: Starts with classroom instruction followed by optional 45-minute walk outside; 8:30-9:45 a.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
