Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 7/7
Gray Prairie Habitat Planting: Ochoco National Forest Service have around 6,000 plants that they need to get in the ground in the next month for restoration in Gray Prairie and other small sections of creeks nearby within the National Forest; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; RSVP; Ochoco National Forest Office, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; 541-241-8680.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/8
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Metolius River Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a summer hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Soar 2023 with Destination Rehab: Join us for a day of exciting wellness, sport and outdoor activities specifically created for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Bend Pavilion 1001 SW Bradbury Dr, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/9
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/10
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider’s experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 7/11
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a spring tour; 9-11 a.m.; free registration is required; Ochoco Preserve; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Prenatal Yoga Classes: Rejuvenate, relax and recharge as you move, breath and build community with other expectant moms; 10:45 a.m.-noon; $120; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Wednesday 7/12
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Women’s Online Summer 5K Training Group: Gain the running foundation and mindset mastery that will get you moving and motivated to finish your first 5K by the end of the summer with these weekly live coaching sessions; 5:30 p.m.; $235; Zoom; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com.
Yoga at the Park: 60 minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula + yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendticket.com/events/yoga-the-park-7-12-2023.
Thursday 7/13
Family Yoga Zoo Fun: Get your body moving, your creativity flowing, and the giggles going at this fun family workshop run by Kaija Marshall; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate our nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
