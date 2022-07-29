Events
Friday 7/29
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call for reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 8-11 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 7/30
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee or 541-306-6689.
Deschutes River Cleanup: The annual cleanup will be held; see website for other location options; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 Southwest Reed Market Road, Bend; upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org
Half-Day Deschutes River Kayak Tour: A kayaking trip will be held; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $125; Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 6, Bend; tumalocreek.com or 541-317-9407.
Sunday 7/31
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 8/1
“The Future of Mature Trees”: Central Oregon LandWatch hosts a symposium on the importance of mature trees in forests and ecosystems, as well as combatting climate change; 6 p.m.; free and open to the public; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; centraloregonlandwatch.org
Badminton Night: Whether you’re a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com
Tuesday 8/2
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 8/3
Raft ‘N Brew: A white water rafting tour down Big Eddy Thriller will take place; 4:30 p.m.; $89 per person; $623 for private raft; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St, Bend; suncountrytours.com
