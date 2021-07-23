Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65-$90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70-$95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 7/23
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Saturday 7/24
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Hoodoo Challenge — Run to the Top: Runners will run up to the top of the ski area, then walk back down for a lunch and awards ceremony. Benefitting the Sisters Kiwanis club; 8 a.m.; $30 for 5K, $45 for half marathon; 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; sisterskiwanis.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10, registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sunday 7/25
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Tuesday 7/27
Kids On the Move — Redmond: Join the OSU-Extension Service and Children's Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, physical activity and nutrition for ages 0-5 with family; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com
Wednesday 7/28
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Thursday 7/29
Trail Running: A weekly group trail run led by Chris Colovos on the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail. Bring water, snacks and drinks provided after the run; 6:45-8 p.m.; $7 suggested donation; run starts and ends at Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendadventuresports
