Events
Friday 7/22
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Saturday 7/23
Bacon, Brew & Balloons: Enjoy brews from 12 local breweries and ciders and live performance from Honey Don’t then stay to watch the Redmond Balloon Night Glow; 5-10 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top: The half-marathon is back for its fifth year with a course that follows scenic forested trails with amazing views from the top of Potato Hill; 8 a.m.; Fee; Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; trailrunner.com.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a tour of Ochoco Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/24
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/25
Badminton Night: Whether you’re a new player or an experienced one, you’re welcome to join. Cost is $10, and players must sign up beforehand through MeetUp. Bring a racquet if you have one; 7-9 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St, Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 7/26
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure plus tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 7/27
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25,000 purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Thursday 7/28
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25,000 purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
