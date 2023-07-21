Events
Daily
Summer Paddling: Soak up the summer sun and let Wanderlust naturalist guides get you out on the water; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Paddle Tours: Join this tour on the Deschutes River or a Cascade lake, paired with some local craft beer favorites; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $110 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave — in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) — with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $120 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Volcano Tour: Explore the belly of a volcano by joining this engaging series of walks guided by a naturalist; 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; $120 per person, $85 children 11 and younger; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Friday 7/21
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Join for a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River; raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/22
Cultus Lake Challenge: Ride real singletrack, paddle pristine waters, and trek across rugged terrain; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $105; Cultus Lake, Forest Service Road 120, La Pine; bendracing.com or 541-227-3953.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top: The course follows scenic forested trails with amazing views from the top of Potato Hill; 8 a.m.; $35-$50; Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; trailrunner.com or 541-632-3663.
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Day two of a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River; raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Metolius River Preserve Hike: Hike a portion of the beautiful west side Metolius River Trail from Lower Bridge Campground south toward the Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/23
Forest Bathing: A forest bathing walk starts off with a guided meditation deepening into each of the senses, and then you’ll be led through a series of invitations that offer the opportunity for deeper relaxation and connection with ourselves and the living world; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 541-389-7275.
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Join us for a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River in Oregon where we'll raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust volunteer and passionate journaler, Kolby Kirk, for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/24
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at our new climbing facility, to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 7/25
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 7/26
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $34,000 purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
