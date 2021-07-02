Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 8 p.m.-midnight; $100; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 7/2
Bend Trail Sessions: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $89; new trail each week, around Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 7/3
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 8-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; facebook.com/corkrunners
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 7/6
Zoom Author Event — Kim Cooper Findling: The local author will discuss her new guide book “Oregon Off the Beaten Path” which shows you the Beaver State in a new perspective; 6-7 p.m.; online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/7
Tour De Beaver: Jen Zalewski will lead a tour through the preserve exploring the beaver-inspired and natural beaver dams erected along the Whychus Creek; 10 a.m.-noon; Free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corkrunners or 541-388-4998.
